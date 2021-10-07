Car crashes through front of vape store in northeast Calgary

A vehicle drove into a building in northeast Calgary Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. at Union Vape Co. at 6536 4th St N.E. in a strip mall, when a car drove three feet into the store.

According to a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson, the woman driving the car immediately backed out of the vape store.

Remarkably, no one was injured in the incident. Two employees, who were in the store at the time of the collision, weren't hurt and neither was the driver.

There was some damage to the building.

Calgary Fire Department's Heavy Rescue is on hand to fortify the building.

The investigation continues.