Car dealerships optimistic as inventory shortage shows signs of relief

As car dealerships continue to grapple with inventory shortages, industry leaders say they are optimistic things could improve by the end of the year.

"We lost out on a lot of supply at the beginning of the pandemic when the industry shortened their production expectations and their capacities, and we haven't been able to recuperate that since," said senior automotive analyst with Canadian Black Book, Daniel Ross. "We anticipate things to alleviate later this year."

Until then, some people like Jerie Grant, who is in the market for a new vehicle, are choosing to hold off.

"I think that will cure itself over the next three to six months to some extent, and there will be a good variety to choose from, and that's probably what we are going to wait for," said Grant.

Thanks to a worldwide shortage of semiconductor microchips, dealerships have been plagued by empty lots for the past year.

At Jackson's Toyota in Barrie, the wait time for a new vehicle is up to three months.

But the dealership says inventory is on its way to help clear the growing waitlist.

"We got our allocation for March, which was double what we got in February, so in the coming months, it will keep increasing," said dealer principal Greg Jackson.

At Georgian Chevrolet Buick GMC, there are more used vehicles on the lot than new ones.

"Almost 100 per cent of the vehicles coming in have a customer's name on them," said general manager Ralph Murphy.

At the same time, Murphy said vehicles are becoming available due to cancellations.

He added that it's best to get your name on a waitlist if you're looking for a new vehicle and are flexible in what you want.

"That's what I would encourage all customers to do, is let staff know if a vehicle becomes available, please call me right away," Murphy said.

Canadian Black Book estimates new car inventory is still down roughly 31 per cent, continuing to push the price of used vehicles in some cases higher than new ones.

"It's definitely not a popular scenario where people like to pay more for used ones, but in this market, that's the only way people can acquire a new-to-them-type of vehicle," Ross said.

Ross advised anyone looking to purchase to give themselves lots of time and be aware of the vehicle's price to avoid paying for markups.