Car drives into house in Scarborough, one in hospital with serious injuries
CTVNewsToronto.ca Journalist
Brooklyn Connolly
Police are responding to a collision where a vehicle drove into a house in Scarborough.
Police say that the collision happened at 5:30 p.m. in the Bellamy Road N and Cedar Brae Boulevard area.
According to police, the driver remained on scene. EMS says that he has since been transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say to expect delays in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
