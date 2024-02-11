iHeartRadio

Car drives into house in Scarborough, one in hospital with serious injuries


image.jpg

Police are responding to a collision where a vehicle drove into a house in Scarborough.

Police say that the collision happened at 5:30 p.m. in the Bellamy Road N and Cedar Brae Boulevard area.

According to police, the driver remained on scene. EMS says that he has since been transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say to expect delays in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

12