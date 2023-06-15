iHeartRadio

Car drives into Jackson Park flower bed


Windsor police responded to the crash near Tecumseh Road East and Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Source: Michael Rainone)

A vehicle crashed into a Jackson Park flower bed on Thursday morning.

Windsor police responded to the single-vehicle crash near Tecumseh Road East and Ouellette Avenue around 9:54 a.m.

A tow truck removed the vehicle from the scene. There appeared to be some damage to the flowers.

CTV News Windsor has reached out to police to see if there were any injuries.

