Car drove through fence, crashed into tree in Winnipeg's Lord Roberts area

One person was taken to hospital over the weekend after they drove a car through a fence and crashed into a tree in the Lord Roberts neighbourhood.

The collision took place just before midnight on Sunday in the 700 block of Nassau Street South and prompted a major police presence in the area.

The driver was taken to hospital in critical condition. However, there is no word on their current conditions.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more details.

This is a developing story. More details to come.