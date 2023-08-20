Car enthusiasts convene in New Hamburg for 42nd Moparfest

Over 1,500 vehicles from across the country and beyond packed New Hamburg’s showgrounds for the 42nd annual Moparfest.

The two-day event is called the largest all-Mopar car show in Canada.

“The cars that we have on the show field come from Alberta straight over to New Brunswick and we have every province in between,” said Michelle Lavers, the event organizer. “Our American long-distance vehicle is from Washington State and we have other vehicles from New York, Michigan and Missouri. So all over Canada and the U.S.”

This year’s event featured a swap meet, prizes and a special appearance by Tom Sarmento, the lead mechanic from the Dukes of Hazzard.

Organizers say while Mopars are the highlight of the event, any car enthusiast could find something to enjoy.

“We have a vendor field with almost 200 automotive vendors where you can find all types of car parts. We have new cars, old cars. We have a little bit of everything for everyone. It’s a very family-friendly event,” said Lavers.

One of the vehicles that caught the eyes of many was Ken McCarl’s hot-pink standout.

He said the project was a labour of love that has a nostalgic twist.

“I built a somewhat close version of this when I was 23 years old. Lost contact with it and wanted a do-over -- and do it 100% better,” said McCarl from Cambridge. “The van came out of Sacramento, California. I started with a rust-free vehicle and just started getting the saw out and masking tape and started cutting it apart.”

While all the vehicles shared the same Mopar connection, organizers say the differences keep it interesting.

“From the mid-1930’s up to brand new and there’s so many different ways to modify these vehicles or keep them stock. Freshly restored, we’ve got some barn finds, a little bit of everything. It’s a lot to see and a lot of variety.”