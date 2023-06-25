Car enthusiasts shift gears to Sarnia for annual show to benefit local charity
Hundreds of car enthusiasts gathered in Canatara Park in Sarnia, Ont. Sunday to check out classic cars and street machines.
They were also there to raise funds for a local organization.
“This is our 30th anniversary ‘Cruise in the Park’ for the Sarnia Street Machines (SSM),” said Kip McMillan, a co-chair of the event, and vice president of the SSM. “We put on these show to help raise money for Pathways Health Centre for Children.”
Pathways has been the beneficiary of the show for more than two decades.
The car show has helped raise more than $275,000 for an organization which receives government funding but says it often falls short of funds.
“We service over 4,000 children in Lambton County with their physical communication, and all of their needs as they're learning and growing and helping to be their best selves,” said Marcy Draker, donor relations and special events lead at Pathways Health Centre for Children.
Draker said they feel so lucky to partner with the show, which puts on two events per year.
The next one takes place starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
