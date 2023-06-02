Car falls on man in southeast Calgary, critically injuring him

Calgary paramedics rushed one man to hospital on Friday after a vehicle fell on him in the community of Dover.

It happened as the man was working underneath vehicle in an alley in the 3000 block of 33A Avenue S.E. just before 9:30 a.m.

The vehicle, a blue Porsche Macan, had a rear tire missing.

Calgary EMS say the man, in his 40s, was transported in critical, life-threatening condition.