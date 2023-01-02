Car fire doused in minutes after blaze erupts in garage
Ottawa firefighters doused a car fire in a commercial garage in a matter of minutes Monday evening.
Ottawa Fire Services says an employee of an auto shop on Lancaster Road called 911 at 6 p.m. to report the car they had been working on caught fire.
Firefighters arrived on scene at 6:05 p.m. and had the fire out by 6:09, OFS said in a news release. The fire did not spread to any other vehicles or the rest of the garage, though it did produce a lot of smoke. A neighbouring business was also affected, so firefighters used fans to push the smoke out of the building.
No one was hurt.
Ottawa Fire have a Working Fire at 2759 Lancaster RD under control. @OttFire crews reported heavy smoke from one end of large 1 storey commercial building on arrival. Fire was contained to a single vehicle inside a mechanical garage. #ottnews #Ottcity #ottawa pic.twitter.com/n6M6ib9jPX— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 2, 2023
-
