Four suites were evacuated after a car fire in a west Edmonton building Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to an apartment building in the area of 77 Avenue and 159 Street at 5:48 a.m. after "one to two" vehicles were on fire in the parkade, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News.

The fire was brought under control by 6:08 a.m. and declared out at 7:05 a.m., EFRS said.

The evacuees waited in an ETS bus with temperatures in the below -20 C Friday. There were no injuries, officials added.

The fire is under investigation.

Damages are estimated at $30,000, EFRS said.