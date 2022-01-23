Car fire leads to suspicious death investigation in London, Ont.
London police have launched a suspicious death investigation after responding to a vehicle on fire Saturday night where a person was found dead at the scene.
Police responded to Manning Drive between White Oak Road and Wonderland Road South Saturday around 8:55 p.m. regarding a vehicle on fire.
Through further investigation, police found that a person was deceased at the scene.
AVOID THE AREA- Manning Drive will be closed from Wonderland Road S to White Oak Road over night for an active police investigation. Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/Egxv2EP9SH— London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) January 23, 2022
The Major Crime Section is now investigating.
Police say the investigation is still in the early stages in cooperation with the Regional Coroner’s Office and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office.
The area may remain closed throughout the morning. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
-
'It's all about pets': Edmonton Pet Expo returns for more family funAnimal lovers and pet owners have a chance to learn about and shop for their furry or feathered creatures this weekend.
-
A timeline of major events leading up to the current Russia-Ukraine crisisThe current crisis between Russia, Ukraine and the West is the latest chapter in a long history of developments. CTVNews.ca has a timeline of some of the key moments that led to the current political standoff.
-
Council kicks off its 2022 agenda and the Freedom Convoy rolls towards Ottawa: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Urgent spaces for COVID-19 patients to be opened at Calgary's South Health CampusStarting Monday, Alberta Health Services is opening a number of spaces at two hospitals, one in Calgary and one in Edmonton, to help handle a suspected surge of cases from the Omicron wave of COVID-19.
-
New Brunswick reports two additional deaths related to COVID-19 SundayHealth officials in New Brunswick said Sunday that a person in their 80s in the Moncton region and a person in their 70s in the Bathurst region have died as a result of COVID-19.
-
85 people hospitalized in specialized COVID-19 units in Nova Scotia, 11 in ICUAccording to health officials, there are 85 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit in Nova Scotia.
-
Pair arrested after crashing stolen vehicle: Chatham-Kent PoliceTwo people have been arrested after allegedly assaulting a man in a Chatham parking lot and stealing his vehicle.
-
Stolen vehicle stop leads to firearms charges: policeAn overnight traffic stop by Winnipeg police Sunday led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and multiple firearm charges for a Winnipeg woman.
-
P.E.I. reports one additional death related to COVID-19 Sunday, nine people in hospitalPrince Edward Island reported an additional death related to COVID-19 Sunday. Health officials said the individual was over 80 years old.