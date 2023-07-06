Car fire near Port Moody park identified as suspect vehicle in Coquitlam shooting: IHIT

A car found on fire near a Port Moody park Wednesday night has been identified as a suspect vehicle in connection with a shooting in Coquitlam over the weekend.

In a news release Thursday, the Port Moody Police Department said firefighters were called to the blaze in the 3000 block of Murray Street near Rocky Point Park just before 10 p.m.

“Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the flames quickly,” Const. Sam Zacharias said in the release, adding that crews believed the fire to be suspicious in nature and requested the assistance of police.

Police remained on scene Thursday morning, and said they’re working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team “to determine if there is any linkage to any of their active investigations” across the Lower Mainland.

On Thursday afternoon, IHIT said the vehicle — a white Kia Niro — has been linked to a shooting in Coquitlam on Sunday.

Mounties were called to the back alley of 525 Foster Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim — later identified as 25-year-old Karnvir Singh Garcha of Coquitlam — succumbed to his injuries.

“The Kia Niro parked in a loading area at the top of the ramp leading to the underground parkade of 525 Foster Ave., with its fog lights on, until 9:19 p.m. when Garcha was dropped off at the scene by a ride-sharing company,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a news release Thursday. “Following the shooting, the suspect returned to the Kia Niro and fled the scene eastbound in the alley toward Emerson Street.”

Investigators released video of the suspect vehicle in hopes someone will come forward with more information.

“If you were in the 500 block of Foster Avenue on July 2 or in the 3000 block of Murray Street on July 5 and observed this vehicle and you have yet to speak with police, please contact IHIT immediately,” Pierotti said.

Those with information or dash cam video of either area are asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.