Car fire on Hwy. 11 slows traffic, police say

A car fire on Highway 11 north of Ferguson in Armour Township is slowing traffic, police said Thursday.

Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that no one was injured in the fire, but crews are still dealing with the scene.

"Expect delays while scene is cleared," police said.

