iHeartRadio

Car fire spreads to garage in London


Damage is estimated at $75,000 after a vehicle fire spread to the garage of a home on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: London fire/Twitter)

Damage is estimated at $75,000 after a vehicle fire spread to a home in London.

Crews responded to the home on Brandy Lane Court around 4 p.m. on Thursday with smoke and flames showing.

According to London fire, a quick attack prevented the fire from getting further into the garage and extending into the home.

12