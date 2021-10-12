Car fished out of Rideau Canal after driver swerves to avoid animal

The RCMP say a car had to be removed from the Rideau Canal this past weekend after a driver lost control of their vehicle.

In a tweet, the Mounties said the driver lost control while swerving to avoid an animal. The crash happened on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway near Princess Patricia Way at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, the RCMP confirmed in an email.

Police said the driver was able to get out of the car before it crashed into the water and he is not facing any charges. A tow team and divers were called into help get the car out of the canal Sunday morning.

No one was hurt.

The Rideau Canal boating season ended on Monday.

