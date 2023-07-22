iHeartRadio

Car flips on its side following Kitchener collision


A car seen flipped on its side in Kitchener at the intersection of Glasgow Street and Westmount Road West on July 22. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution Saturday after her  vehicle was flipped onto its side.

Waterloo regional police say the woman was travelling south on Glasgow Street in Kitchener when she was hit by a car, driven by a 33-year-old man, heading east on Westmount Road West.

Police say the crash happened at 12:27 p.m., and the intersection was partially closed for several hours for an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

12