Car flips over at Waterloo plaza

A car was left on its roof after a crash in Waterloo. (April 7, 2022)

A single-vehicle crash in Waterloo resulted in a car flipped onto its roof at the University Shops Plaza.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in front of Popeye's Supplements Store around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say paramedics took one person to hospital, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

