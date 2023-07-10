iHeartRadio

Car hits house, gas line in Sarnia


No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a house and a gas line in Sarnia on July 10, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police/Twitter)

A driver in Sarnia is having their license reviewed by the MTO after hitting a house, according to police.

On Monday morning, police reported that a car struck the house causing a natural gas leak in the area of Cromwell Street and Russell Street.

No serious injuries were reported and police said utility companies were quick to respond and have stopped the leak.

No other details have been provided.

