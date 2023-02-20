iHeartRadio

Car impounded after driver clocked going 150 km/h in 80 km/h zone near Guelph


(OPP West Region/Twitter)

Wellington County OPP have impounded a driver’s car after an officer clocked them travelling at 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Police say it happened Saturday night on the Hanlon Parkway near Guelph.

The person had their license suspended for a month and their car impounded for 14 days.

