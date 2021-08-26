Car in Hwy 144 crash in Sudbury stolen from southern Ont., driver charged

A southern Ontario man has been charged in the crash on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury on Wednesday and police say the vehicle had been stolen.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:43 a.m. at the Marina Road intersection near the community of Onaping. It is part of the road that local residents are concerned about due to the number of crashes that occur there.

A previous single-vehicle crash took the life of one person two days prior just over five kilometres north on the same stretch of highway.

Two people were sent to hospital – the driver and a passenger – with non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash. Ontario Provincial Police had both lanes of the road closed for about an hour while officers investigated. The cause of the collision has not been confirmed.

"The investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from the Hamilton area and was travelling north (in a) dangerous manner according to witnesses," OPP said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, the 24-year-old driver from Grimsby has been charged with theft and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury on Dec. 1.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.