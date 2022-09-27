'Car is too fast': Driver blames vehicle for going 200 km/h

A driver facing a stunt driving charge apparently said it was the car’s fault.

Ontario Provincial Police stopped a driver Saturday Night on Loyalist Parkway near Cold Creek Road in Prince Edward County allegedly going 200 km/h, more than double the 80 km/h speed limit.

“Their excuse? The car is too fast,” OPP said of the 41-year-old from Brighton who was stopped.

The driver’s vehicle has been impounded for 14 days and their licence has been suspended for a month, which is automatic in all roadside stunt driving charges.

