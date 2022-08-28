Car-lovers converge on North Bay to show off their ride

Car enthusiasts from all over Ontario and Quebec converged on Lee Park in North Bay for a large car and bike show.

It's the 14th annual Part Source Charity Car and Bike Show and the sound every car owner loves to hear is the revving of the engine of their ride. The event had 260 cars registered and 300 cars ended up competing.

"This baby?! She roars," chuckled Linda Flageole as she stood beside her purple 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

Flageole has been to at least 20 car shows over the years. This year she entered her challenger along with two motorcycles. She won the 'best bike' award and 'best car' award in 2021 and 2020, respectively, in Timmins.

"We painted under the hood and the break callipers we painted," Flageole explained.

"There's going to be more work on it. I'm put a pulley in there and increase horsepower."

From trucks and motorcycles, to the classics, to souped-up muscle cars, tuners and speedsters, generations of car owners who love their rides were showing them off to judges and the crowd.

The vehicles are judged on different categories for a chance to take home a trophy based on the type of ride.

"The cars are judged on interior, exterior, engine, ICE which is in-car entertainment and undercarriage as well," Vicki Ayuen, the car show's coordinator, explained.

It's estimated well over 200 owners are coming from all over Ontario and even Quebec.

It is local ‘motorhead’ Johnny Stech's first show in North Bay and his beloved ride is a 2018 Kia Stinger GT Limited.

"As a kid it was always fascinating to me seeing all the other souped up cars," he said.

"I always wanted to be that guy that made strangers look at you while driving on the road."

When 72-year-old Pat Parker from Espanola isn't shining his Ford Fusion, he's watching his favourite NASCAR driver, Joey Logano, who cruised to victory in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series four years ago.

"The Fords haven't really won in NASCAR. So when they did in 2018, I felt something had to be done to commemorate that," Parker said.

Parker's yellow Fusion is inspired by Logano's winning racer.

"Soon after he won, I met with Northern Ford in Espanola and decided to build a replica car," he explained.

"Most of it was done at North American Wraps in Sudbury. Then I went around and got sponsors."

All the money raised from the show goes back to Canadian Tire's Jumpstart program, which financially helps children overcome barriers so they can play sports. This event raised more than $7,300.

"Everything goes back to the local community," said Ayuen.

"Whatever is raised in North Bay, stays in North Bay."

The owners say they always enjoy putting the pedal to the metal while cruising along the wide open road.

"We very much enjoy the car culture," Parker concluded with a smile.

For more information on the show can be found on their Facebook Event Page.