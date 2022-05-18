Car nearly crashes into Waterloo condo

Emergency services are on scene at a two-vehicle crash at Park Street and Allen Street in Waterloo.

Crews responded to the collision just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A dark car at the scene could been seen with heavy damage to its front end, after leaving the roadway and nearly smashing into the lobby of a nearby condo.

As of 4 p.m., police had not provided any information on the incident, including if anyone was injured.