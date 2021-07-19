Car rally in support of ROW paramedics, public sector workers planned for Monday
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tegan Versolatto
A car rally is planned on Monday to support contract negotiations for paramedics, social assistance and other public workers in Waterloo Region.
The rally is set to begin at 12 p.m. outside the Region of Waterloo headquarters at 150 Frederick St. in Kitchener.
Nearly 1,200 unionized workers with CUPE Local 5191 and CUPE Local 1883 are looking for a new deal with region.
In a news release, the union says heavy workloads, work-life balance, job security and mental health are key concerns in contract talks.
The region says negotiations are ongoing and has contingency plans in place to ensure essential services continue should workers take strike action to support contract demands.
