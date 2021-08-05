Car rammed, shot at in Sherwood Park road rage incident: RCMP

A road rage incident involving a shooting in Sherwood Park is being investigated by RCMP.

On Sunday, Mounties say there were called out after 10 p.m. to a collision at Wye Road and Ordze Road.

RCMP say preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a black 2007 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on Wye Road when it was struck from behind by a 2003 Nissan Xterra.

According to Mounties, an altercation between the drivers of the vehicles took place, leading the driver of the Nissan to shoot out of their driver window at the Hyundai with what police believe to be a shotgun.

The driver of the Nissan then rammed into the back of the Hyundai, RCMP say.

RCMP said that the black Nissan left the scene and that the driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.