Car removed from Trout Lake after it plunged into water Sunday night

One person is in hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle plunged into Trout Lake off of Highway 63 at Lee's Road in North Bay.

The crash occurred late Sunday night when the car failed to stop at the intersection and smashed through the guardrail by the lake. Police were on scene around 12:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police told CTV News the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash was the male driver saying he is lucky to be alive.

"The pressure from the water keeps you from being able to open your doors and breaking the windows when that water pressure is there," Insp. Jeff Warner, of North Bay Police Service, said. "It's difficult. So the fact that the impact itself blew out some of the windows was definitely lucky."

Officers from the North Bay police along with local firefighters and city cleanup crews were on the scene.

The car was fully submerged about 30 feet underwater. A tow truck company pulled the blue car out of the lake around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon.

City cleanup crews were placing booms around the car in the water to contain oil and fuel contamination which spilled out.

"The main concern is that the containments don't come out of our containment area," said the City of North Bay’s environmental control officer.

Military police were at the scene as the property. The Canadian Armed Forces clarified the location of the crash is adjacent to military property, not on it as first reported.

"The vehicle accident occurred adjacent to Department of National Defence (DND) property. The military police were on scene to assist the North Bay Police Service to gain access to the accident site through DND property," Capt. Leah Pierce, a public affairs officer with 22 Wing North Bay, said in an email to CTV News.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said the injuries sustained by the driver in the incident are not serious. No charges have been laid at this time.

Police hope to learn more about the crash from the removed vehicle.