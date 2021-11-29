Car salesman in Sudbury reflects on five-decade career

A Sudbury car salesman is getting ready to call it a day after more than 50 years.

Moe Bradley was in his 20s while working at a bank when he was approached by the owner of what was then called Meredith Connelly Motors in Sudbury.

“He offered me a job because the older salesman wouldn’t sell Malibus. I went home to talk to my dad and he said oh, you’re not going to work in the car industry. I said they’re going to give me a car dad,” said Bradley.

That was in 1964, and within a month he sold nine of the vehicles.

“I’ve worked for four owners now. I worked for Mr. Meredith, his son Ron, and I worked for Kelly Campbell for many years, then Dan Courville bought it and he retired, now Denis Lauzon owns it,” Bradley said.

Denis Lauzon is the general manager of Southside Chevrolet and has worked with Bradley since 1994.

“One thing that impresses me the most about Moe is you know when he started there wasn’t any computers as everything was done manually, and as the automation of the auto industry progressed through the years Moe was able to keep up. He learned the computer stuff pretty quickly and is able to adapt to new times which has kept his career relevant all these years,” Lauzon said.

Lauzon said the automotive industry tends to have a lot of turnover, so the fact that Bradley has had a career that as lasted over 5 decades is something to be celebrated.

“He’s got thousands of customers so it’s a testament. I don’t know how many Moes there are out there but I don’t think there’s many.”

Bradley attributes his long career to being healthy and loving what he does.

“Eight-tracks and then the CDs, all of this has changed, and it has made me up to date and staying alert on the job.”

He could tell you about the times people paid cash for vehicles and all the cool new technology he's seen arrive over the years, but that’s not what Bradley said he’ll remember most.

“I’ve had grandfathers and their sons and daughters and grandchildren all kinds of them over the years and that’s been a highlight. It’s people for me, not the cars,” said Bradley.

Bradley estimates he’s sold 10,500 vehicles over the years, and while he said he’d like to keep working for another 50 years, he decided he didn’t want to work past the age of 80, a milestone he will mark on Nov.30. His last day will be on Dec 31 and Bradley plans to spend his retirement at his cottage on Penage Lake and hopefully travel to see family.