Car seized after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run near Parksville, B.C.

Police say a vehicle that's believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a cyclist in Parksville, B.C., has been seized.

The crash occurred on Sunday around 4:50 p.m. along the Inland Island Highway, about two kilometres south of Exit 51 heading into Parksville.

After the crash occurred, RCMP said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and the cyclist – a man in his 30s – was later taken to hospital by air ambulance where he was in critical condition Monday.

On Wednesday, Oceanside RCMP said that the vehicle that's believed to be involved in the crash was located and seized, based on tips from the public.

The car will soon undergo a mechanical review and forensic examination, police say.

"Every investigation is different and investigators are thankful to the media and the public for their assistance to move this file forward," said Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer for BC Highway Patrol.

"It is important that investigators gather all relevant evidence, which includes all sides of the story to present to Crown counsel for consideration of charges," he said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the BC Highway Patrol in Parksville at 250-954-2953 and reference file 2022-133.