Car slams into building during Wednesday morning commute


No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building in London on Dec. 6, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building just west of downtown London.

According to police, it happened at 6:53 a.m. at the corner of Oxford Street west and Wharncliffe Road.

Because the vehicle did travel over a sidewalk, police confirmed no pedestrians were struck.

The crash is still under investigation and there is no word on possible charges.

