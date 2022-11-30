Car slams into hydro pole in Clearview Township
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police say no one was injured when a car slammed into a utility pole in Clearview Township.
According to Huronia West OPP officers, the vehicle was travelling along Highway 26 near Centre Line when it left the roadway Wednesday morning and crashed, causing damage to both the car and the post.
The incident didn't impact traffic.
Hydro One crews attended the scene to make the necessary repairs.
The cause of the crash was not released.
Police charged the driver under the Highway Traffic Act.
