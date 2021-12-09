Car stolen from Orillia found in Caledon driveway
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
OPP have arrested two people after a car stolen in Orillia was found parked in the driveway of a Caledon home.
Police arrived at a home on Centreville Creek Road on Tuesday morning for a non-police matter and discovered a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen in Orillia on Dec. 4.
Two Brampton men in their twenties were arrested and charged. One man was arrested on an outstanding warrant by York Regional Police. The other male was charged with possessing cocaine, methamphetamine, and property obtained by crime over $5000.
