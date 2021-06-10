Car stolen while driver checks mailbox

Dufferin OPP is investigating a car theft that happened as the driver stepped out to get their mail.

On Wednesday at around 2:00 p.m., the driver pulled over on Rolling Hills Drive in Orangeville, Ont., to check the mail and while distracted police say a person jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.

OPP says the driver watched their silver 2015 Mazda 3 take off down McConnell Avenue.

There is no suspect description and police are asking residents in the area of Rolling Hills Drive and Jay Crescent to check their security cameras for the vehicle or any suspicious activity.