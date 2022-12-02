Car stolen with dog inside in Medicine Hat; police reunite animal and owner

A Medicine Hat dog owner faced some scary moments Friday, after her car was stolen with her beloved pet inside.

Medicine Hat police say the car was taken from the southeast part of the city Friday morning.

Inside the vehicle was three-year-old Doberman Miley.

A short time later, officers spotted the car and tried unsuccessfully to pull it over, but they tracked it, and later found it in a rural area in Saskatchewan.

Two men were taken into custody and the dog was found inside, unharmed.

The owner has since posted on Facebook that she is over the moon to have Miley back.

Medicine Hat police repeated the oft-heard warning not to leave vehicles running, unattended, in colder weather.