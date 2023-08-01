Car strikes hydro pole in Cambridge crash
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
A crash in Cambridge resulted in traffic snarled along Concession Road in Cambridge after a vehicle struck a hydro pole.
On Tuesday around 5:45 p.m., police said Concession was closed between Eagle Street North and Trico Drive.
Police said the closure would remain in place for a significant period of time but did not indicate when it may reopen.
A hydro pole would need to be replaced as a result of the collision, police said.
A photo of the scene showed a red car with significant damage to its front end.
Police did not say if there were any injuries or what caused the crash, however, first responders could be seen with someone in a stretcher.
