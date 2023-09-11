Car that killed Lucas Shortreed was found behind fake wall: OPP

The car that struck and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old in 2008 was hidden behind a false wall inside a semi-trailer when police found it more than a decade later, Wellington County OPP say.

Police recovered the car from a Mapleton Township property on Sept. 21, 2022, just a few kilometres from where Lucas Shortreed was killed in a hit and run 14 years earlier.

Two people were arrested the same day.

David Alexander Halliburton, 55, was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm or death and obstructing justice. Anastasia Marie Halliburton, 53, was charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In a report headed to the Wellington County Police Services Board meeting on Sept. 13, OPP provided new information about the case.

Police said they executed a search warrant on the property after receiving a tip from the public.

“The white Dodge Neon recovered at the scene with significant damage was located inside a disabled semi-trailer behind a false wall,” OPP said.

“This Neon has been confirmed by the Centre of Forensic Sciences as being the vehicle that struck and killed Lucas Shortreed.”

14-YEAR SEARCH FOR ANSWERS

On Oct. 10, 2008, Shortreed left a party in Alma, Ont. and was walking down Wellington Road 17 when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

From the outset, OPP believed they knew what type of car was involved. They received and investigated over 100 tips, but in 14 years, they weren’t able to find the vehicle.

“Having a lot of unanswered questions around what happened that night has left wounds longer than had we had more information or been able to wrap it up,” Jenneen Beattie, Shortreed’s sister told CTV News shortly after the car was recovered and the Halliburtons were arrested in 2022.

“My first reaction was that it was a little bit unbelievable. After 14 years of, you know, hoping that someone would come forward with some sort of information leading to an arrest,” Beattie said.

“There’s a definite sense of relief in that the car’s been found.”