Car that went through ice pulled from Rideau River

A car that crashed through ice in Manotick, Ont. last weekend has been removed from the Rideau River.

The incident got widespread attention after the car's driver took a selfie while standing on the submerged vehicle. Neighbours then used a kayak and a rope to help her to safety.

The car was earlier seen speeding along the river at speeds nearing 120 kilometres per hour.

On Friday, emergency crews wrapped straps around the vehicle and hooked it up to a crane to be pulled.

At first the car wouldn't budge, but crews cut a strip in the ice from the car to the shore using a chainsaw. That loosened things up and they pulled the car out.

"It's a very precarious situation. We always talk about no ice is safe ice, and this is a clear example of that," Ottawa Police Const. T.J. Jellineck said.

Officers from the Ottawa Police Marine, Dive and Trails Unit, the Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Unit and Paramedic Marine Unit participated in the effort.

Some of the neighbours who used a kayak to rescue the driver from the submerged vehicle were out again on Friday to watch crews remove the car from the ice.

"It was pretty cool to see them get it out, and do it so smoothly," said Zachary King.

"It took them a couple hours but I think obviously trying to plan to make sure everyone’s safety is paramount. I didn’t think they were going to get it out. They proved me wrong, that's for sure."

Police are reminding people that although the driver wasn't hurt, the situation could have been much worse.

"Given the dangers that were occurred during this event, realistically we could be removing a body as well as this vehicle," said Jellinek. "So we have to remind people, no ice is safe ice. This here was an incredibly dangerous situation. It turned out alright for the person involved, but many times it doesn’t turn out that way and we’re doing a body recovery instead of a vehicle recovery."

The driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.