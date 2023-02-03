Car thief pulled firearm when approached by owner: police

Police are trying to identify the male who pulled out a firearm in a vehicle theft in southeast Edmonton in December.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 18, police were called to the theft of a dark grey 2019 Toyota Camry in the area of 16 Avenue and 32 Street.

A witness told police a black sport sedan pulled up in front of the house and a male wearing a bright orange parka got out and stole the Camry, the Edmonton Police Service said in a release.

Both cars then left the scene.

Around 8:35 a.m. the same day, police got a report of a stolen 2019 Chevrolet Silverado truck from a home in the area of 49 Street and 13 Avenue.

Police got a report that a similar black sport sedan was also present when the Chevrolet was stolen.

About an hour later, Onstar directed police to the truck, which was found on a street in the area of 11 Avenue and 29 Street.

Officers viewed CCTV footage from the area and saw the male in the orange parka getting out of the truck and getting into the stolen Camry before leaving the scene, EPS said.

Around 2 p.m. that day, the owner of the Camry found his car parked and locked in the area of 29 Street and 16 Avenue, and called the police.

While he was waiting for police to arrive, the male in the orange parka and another male arrived in the black sedan and attempted to take the Camry, EPS said.

When the owner attempted to stop him, the second male pulled out a firearm and threatened to shoot him, police said.

The two males left in the black sedan and the Camry.

The Camry was recovered in the area of 32 Street and 18 Avenue on Jan. 7.

Police are still trying to identify or locate the males, and have released a sketch of the male in the black sedan in hopes of identifying him.

“Vehicle theft is unfortunately common citywide, but the suspect’s use of a firearm when approached is very concerning,” Const. Stacy Powell said in the news release. “Anyone who recognizes this man is advised to not approach or engage him and immediately call police.”

He was described as a thin, white man with long blond hair.

He was wearing a hoodie and a jacket.

Investigators say they do not have a description of the male in the orange parka.

Anyone with information about the thefts or dashcam or security footage is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.