Car thieves try to steal vehicle they crashed into, tracked down by police dog: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a pair they say stole a vehicle, crashed into another, tried to steal the one they crashed into, ran away, and were tracked down by a police dog.
According to a news release, the two collided their stolen vehicle with another driver on Listowel Road in Woolwich Township around 6:50 a.m. Monday.
They allegedly tried to steal the other vehicle involved in the crash, couldn't do it due to damages, and ran off.
Police say their canine unit found them about a kilometre away, hiding in a shed.
The pair were allegedly involved in two other vehicle thefts, and while one vehicle was recovered, police are still looking for a black 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that may have been abandoned in Elmira.
Police say they seized a replica firearm and several licence plates they believe were stolen from parked vehicles.
A 43-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, are facing a number of charges, including theft under $5,000, two counts of motor vehicle theft, and failing to stop after an accident.
Regional police are reminding residents to routinely check their licence plates to make sure they have not been stolen.
