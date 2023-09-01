iHeartRadio

Car towed after crash at Punkeydoodles Corners


image.jpg

At least one car had to be towed away after a crash at Punkeydoodles Corners in New Hamburg Friday.

The vehicle had damage to the font-end of the driver’s side.

It was pulled from a ditch late Friday.

There is no word yet on if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.

The scene has since been cleared.

