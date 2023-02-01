Car, train collide in Sudbury, two people in hospital in stable condition

Two people are in Health Sciences North in stable condition following a collision Sunday in Sudbury between a train and a vehicle.

Sudbury Professional Fire Fighters said on their Facebook page Wednesday that crews from Minnow Lake and downtown responded to the collision in the early morning.

They found two passengers trapped inside a badly damaged vehicle.

“The complex extrication process was started and two passengers were removed,” the firefighters said.

“Both were transported to hospital by Sudbury paramedics but were considered stable with non-life threatening injuries.”

Photos posted by the firefighters show a vehicle with severe damage.

“We'd like to remind everyone to be aware and to pay attention when moving through or around train tracks whether on foot or in a vehicle,” the post said.

Greater Sudbury Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email that the 33-year-old male driver and 30-year-old female passenger injured in the crash were taken to HSN with serious injuries.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing and members of our traffic management unit are working in collaboration with CN Rail,” Dunn said.

Deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News that firefighters used “several auto extrication tools and resources to safely stabilize the vehicle and carefully extricate the occupants.”

“For auto extraction tools, it would be stabilizing kits, cribbing, jaws of life (spreaders), cutters and rams,” Oshell said, adding that crews were called at 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

“This was a complicated collision and extrication, which required the resources of our technical auto-extrication responders who perform over 100 hours of training on these types of rescues annually.”

A train/car collision is not a common occurrence in Sudbury, Oshell added.

