Car vs. tree in north east London

One person has been transported to hospital following a crash in north east London.

It happened at the intersection of Kilally Road and Sanford Street just before 3 p.m.

One car collided with a tree, causing damage to the vehicle and first responders quickly attended the scene.

It’s believed one person escaped injury in the crash, while the other person sustained undetermined injuries.

