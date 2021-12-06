Caught on camera: Car plows through Alta. car wash
An employee at a small town car wash is OK after a customer drove through the business' reception.
Around 9 a.m. Monday, an SUV crashed through the Warburg Bottle Depot and Car Wash's rear wall.
"It was lucky because [our employee] just unlocked that door and she heard someone banging back there," co-owner Cory Babcook told CTV News Edmonton. "So she just got to the back door and she heard a big boom and come up, and there was a vehicle in here."
RCMP say the SUV's driver was entering the wash bay that shares a wall with the office and reception area and didn't stop. They were also OK.
A significant amount of damage was caused in the incident.
Babcook said he was just glad no one was hurt.
"Accidents happened and hopefully we can get it resolved soon."
Police haven't announced any charges.
The town saw another business smashed in by a vehicle one week earlier, that time by thieves who used a stolen front-end loader to raid the ATB branch.
Warburg is about 90 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
