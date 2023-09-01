Carberry emergency department closes indefinitely
The emergency department in a Manitoba community is temporarily suspending emergency department services due to staffing issues.
Prairie Mountain Health announced Friday that emergency services at Carberry Health Centre will not be available until further notice due to a shortage of qualified staff.
“These challenges, which can include vacancies, staff leaves, and vacations, were discussed with staff at affected sites and physician leadership,” CEO Brian Schoonbaert said in a statement. “PMH also met with municipal officials to inform them of the temporary suspension. The feedback generated during these meetings made it clear that access to consistent, reliable and known Emergency Department (ED) services remains a priority.”
Schoonbaert said recruitment is ongoing to ensure the suspension of service is as short as possible.
He adds people who need emergency department services are asked to call the Carberry Health Centre to determine the nearest open emergency department. A full schedule can be found here (Link).
All residents making 911 calls are transported to the most appropriate open emergency department, Schoonbaert said.
