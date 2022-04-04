Carbon monoxide leak at Sask. jail prompts review
A carbon monoxide leak at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre earlier last week sent two inmates and a staff member to hospital.
According to the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, 18 inmates were moved from their unit after complaints of an unusual smell on Wednesday morning.
"I'm not sure if there were carbon monoxide detectors in the unit prior to this," Noel Busse, a ministry spokesperson, told CTV News.
"We did set up carbon monoxide detectors after the fact and I understand that there's a review going on of of the carbon monoxide detectors in the facility."
The inmates were assessed by medical staff. Two inmates and one staff member went to the hospital for observation but were back by Wednesday afternoon.
The province says the incident appears to be isolated, but it will be reviewing its carbon monoxide detection policy following the incident.
