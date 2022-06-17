Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 2 people to hospital
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Two people in their 70s were taken to hospital on Friday because of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Emergency crews were called to a home at 168 A Avenue and 78 Street shortly before 10 a.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that a vehicle was accidentally left running overnight in an attached garage.
A man living in the home heard it running Friday morning, and passed out when he went into the garage.
A woman who lived in the house also passed out.
They were taken to hospital after family members who did not live at the home found them unconscious and called 911.
Alberta Health Services says the woman was in critical but stable condition, and the man was in stable condition.
