Carbon monoxide scare clears Ottawa highrise
Residents of an Ottawa highrise had to evacuate the building overnight Wednesday after a carbon monoxide scare.
Crews arrived at 50 Laurier Avenue East, near Nicholas Street, around 4 a.m. and found "extremely high levels" of carbon monoxide throughout the building, Ottawa Fire Services said on Twitter.
Levels as high as 170 parts per million were found on the upper floors, Ottawa Fire said. Health Canada's maximum exposure limit for carbon monoxide in one hour is 25 parts per million.
The entire 16-storey building had to be evacuated. Residents took shelter at a uOttawa building nearby and on OC Transpo buses brought to the scene.
A faulty HVAC unit on the roof of the building was the source of the CO, fire officials said. Fire crews remained on scene for two-and-a-half hours and ventilated the building. They also shut down all the building's HVAC units and tagged them for service.
Residents were back in the building around 6:30 a.m. No one was reported injured.
