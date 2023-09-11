Carbon neutral event celebrates Cambridge’s 50th anniversary
An inaugural carbon neutral event was held to celebrate half a century of Cambridge.
The event brought community members together at Mill Race Park Sunday for a nature, music, and art market in honour of the city’s 50th anniversary.
Cambridge resident Jennifer Robles used her one-time 50th anniversary funding of $10,000 to organize a community cleanup and a wheelchair accessible market.
“I really wanted to focus on the lands in which we inhabit, which are Indigenous, so we opened with a ceremony hosted by Crow Shield Lodge,” said Robles. “We also have a community cleanup element where garbage grabbers are being handed out, people can walk around with scheduled guided tours, and then go around downtown and pick up garbage once they’re done checking out the art market.”
The event kicked off in the afternoon with an Indigenous ceremony followed by the Soenen Sisters playing cello and harp.
Picnic areas were set up along Mill Race as well as guided tours, a nature station, and kids’ zone.
Robles hopes to continue hosting events to promote sustainability and bring attention to waste concerns within the region.
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays gameAfter a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conductAn Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
-
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lethbridge businessAuthorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Lethbridge business.
-
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggestsReceiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
-
Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister saysOntario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.
-
Lethbridge woman charged in screwdriver stabbing at shelterA Lethbridge woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone with a screwdriver.
-
Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous landKeeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new hospital to be built on reserve land.
-
Alberta family frustrated by autopsy delay in B.C. following fatal crash on Highway 1An Alberta family has been left frustrated by what they call bureaucratic deficiencies in British Columbia surrounding autopsies.
-
Suspect had drugs, scale and cash in plain view in downtown SudburyIn what had to be one of their easier investigations, police arrested a suspect in downtown Sudbury on Sunday who was openly selling drugs, with cash and scales in plan view.