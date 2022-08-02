Cardio drumming class in Sudbury is a hit

A popular program in Sudbury is getting people 50 and older moving in a cardio drumming class.

Older adults at any fitness level can participate to improve cardio, dexterity, physical and mental health. It's being offered at the Parkside Older Adult Centre downtown.

"It's the music, the friends, the fun, I love it. And I am fighting depression and anxiety and it helps me a lot," said Teresa Chiong, a participant in the class.

A fellow participant said he enjoys the physical benefits.

"To lose weight, lose my belly a little bit (laughs). For the heart, for moving," said Carlo Cecchetto, a participant in the class.

Another participant likes the non-judgmental atmosphere.

"People are nice, the instructor is great and the music, it's like it keeps you going. I get mixed up sometimes with my beat but nobody complains or says like you are off beat, but I love it," said Lyna Robitaille.

Instructor Natalie Labbee said the program is open to people age 50 and older of all fitness levels.

"It helps with your dexterity, your hand and eye coordination and your memory," Labbee said.

"It gives you a really good cardio workout regardless (whether) you need to sit down or stand up. So there is a lot of versatility and it includes everyone of all abilities."

One woman who sits down for the class said the workout is fun.

"I have trouble standing for a length of time now so when I saw this in the program I thought that might be ideal," said Rosemary Snow.

"I love it, I love it. It gets us singing, it gets us to smile, go home happy."

Flora Cecchetto, another woman in the class, said the instructor is inspiring.

"Seeing her smile all the time it makes you want to do the exercise," Cecchetto said.

"Your heart gets going, your lungs get going. I start sweating ... just wonderful."