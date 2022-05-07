Cardston, Alta. teen, killed in rollover crash, laid to rest
Loved ones of a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a rollover crash late last month gathered in a southern Alberta community for her funeral.
Taylor Olsen died when the vehicle she was in lost control and rolled over on Highway 501 southeast of the town of Cardston on April 28.
In a statement to CTV News following the incident, Taylor's family said she "was taken from this Earth far too soon."
She is being remembered for her compassion, love of animals and the outdoors and creativity.
A celebration of her life was held at noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cardston.
A GoFundMe campaign raised $6,000 USD for funeral expenses.
Seth Law, 15, was also in the vehicle and was critically injured in the crash. He was transported to Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance after he suffered brain injuries and a fractured spine.
He was released from hospital on Friday evening, but family members say it will take six months for him to recover.
A third youth, a girl, was taken from the scene by ground ambulance. She has not been identified.
Police are investigating and have not said if the driver of the truck involved in the crash will be charged.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.
-
'Sex Education' actor Ncuti Gatwa to be new 'Doctor Who'Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who,' taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year, the BBC said on Sunday.
-
Summer-like temperatures expected in London this weekIt may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give London, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week, with temperatures in the mid-to-high twenties expected.
-
Ford pledges to restore Northlander passenger rail service, rebuild Highway 101Ontario Progressive Conservatives are pledging to improve road and rail transportation in northern Ontario, including investing $75 million to restore the Northlander passenger rail service between Toronto and Timmins, Ont.