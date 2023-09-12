Cardston, Alta., to end longstanding ban on alcohol sales

Town council in Cardston, Alta., made a historic decision Tuesday night.

After 121 years, the community is no longer a dry town when it comes to alcohol sales.

Council voted 5-2 to lift a ban on sales that has stood since 1902.

"It might have a very changing effect on our town. We will not know until it happens," said Mayor Maggie Kronen.

"Do I have fears? I do. But I trust the people, also."

Kronen's remarks came after an emotional council meeting where councillors and members of the community expressed strong opinions on both sides.

The passing of the bylaw means alcohol can be sold at restaurants and recreation facilities such as golf courses.

The bylaw does not allow for liquor stores to be opened in the town.

Residents voted in favour of the proposed bylaw by a margin of 53 per cent in a non-binding plebiscite in May.

Prohibition has been a part of Cardston's fabric for generations.

The town, founded by Mormon settlers, never went along when Alberta lifted prohibition in 1923.

Recent census data show more than 60 per cent of Cardston residents are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which prohibits alcohol consumption.

In a previous plebiscite in 2014, two-thirds of voters rejected lifting the booze ban.